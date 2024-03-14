High winds before a big warm up

Wednesday was the coolest day of the week in Kern.

Bakersfield only hit 63°, well below our average high of 70°, and mountain areas were in the 40s.

Warmer weather begins to work its way back in Thursday.

It won't be a big warm up, but most spots will gain a few degrees under sunny skies.

Unfortunately, desert areas will also be dealing with strong winds.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the Kern desert from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Gusts in the the desert could reach up to 60 miles per hour during that time.

Fortunately everyone is in for calmer and warmer weather by the weekend!

Highs will return to the 70s in the Valley, with a shot at upper 70s by early next week!

