Highs continue to climb

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Prepare for warmer temperatures over the next week, with a stretch of warmer days in the forecast.

The Central Valley, mountain regions, and desert communities will all experience a spike in temperatures due to a ridge of high pressure building.

This system will push temperatures into the upper 90s, with some areas potentially hitting triple digits.

Meanwhile, outside of Kern County, we’re still tracking Hurricane Helene, which is heading toward Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Thursday night.

