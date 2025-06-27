Highs near 100° through the weekend

Summer heat is here.
Bakersfield stayed under 100° on Thursday, but just barely, with a high of 98°.
We could very well get there on Friday though, with a forecast of 100°.
Weekend highs will likely be in the triple digits too, meaning we could end up with our first heatwave of the season by Sunday!
From there, we have a tiny bit of good news.
High temperatures are trending down a touch for Monday and Tuesday.
It won't be a dramatic change, but it could be enough to keep us below 100°!
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: