Highs near 100° through the weekend

Summer heat is here.

Bakersfield stayed under 100° on Thursday, but just barely, with a high of 98°.

We could very well get there on Friday though, with a forecast of 100°.

Weekend highs will likely be in the triple digits too, meaning we could end up with our first heatwave of the season by Sunday!

From there, we have a tiny bit of good news.

High temperatures are trending down a touch for Monday and Tuesday.

It won't be a dramatic change, but it could be enough to keep us below 100°!

