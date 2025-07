Once again, Kern County is enjoying cooler than average weather, while much of nation deals with intense heat.

Heat alerts are in effect for a wide swath of the nation.

Here in Bakersfield the high temperature was 91°, and highs are going to be near the 90° mark through the weekend!

By next week, our cooler weather will come to an end.

Highs will be in the upper 90s by Tuesday, which is about average for this time of year.

