BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Kern County will experience triple-digit temperatures throughout the week, with highs exceeding 100°.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until Saturday, July 13, at 10 AM, with temperatures up to 15° above average.

All areas within the county will face dangerously hot conditions throughout the next few days.

This historic heat wave marks the ninth consecutive day with temperatures at or above 107°.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and stay informed about the latest updates.

