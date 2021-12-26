Holiday rain in the forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Clear skies graced the San Joaquin Valley this morning but rain and snow are on the way.

The National Weather Service predicts a colder system will dip into our area tonight causing snow levels as low as 2000 feet in the Sierra Foothills and snow as low as 3000 feet here in the Kern County mountains by Sunday morning.

Elevations above 6000 feet can expect up to 4 feet of snow. We may see a brief break in the weather Sunday afternoon but another system is expected to bring more rain and snow Sunday night through Monday.

Temperatures will be very cold across the valley starting Monday night we can expect to see some temperatures in the 30s.

Bakersfield will see a low of 42 tonight so don't put your umbrellas or winter coats away just yet. Our air quality is good but still burning is discouraged.