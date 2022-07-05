BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The cool air mass that kept us below average for the Fourth of July is making its way north, which means we are going to start seeing things heat up again.

A slow warming trend will take place Tuesday through Friday. By Friday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be near seasonal

normals. Temperatures will rise to slightly above normal levels by next weekend.

Dry weather will persist across the area.

Disturbance off the West Coast will continue to influence the weather over the region for several days. The initial push of the disturbance over the area saw a significant drop in temperatures. Many valley locations struggled to reach 90 degrees for the past two days.

While temperatures will begin rising for the rest of the week, the progress will be slow as westerly winds continue to supply the area with cooler air. In addition, winds will still reach to locally breezy conditions as the disturbance offshore continue to push weak pieces of energy across the area.