Hot and hazy for one more day, but a change is on the way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Weak high pressure will remain in control for one more day, with trapped smoke from Sierra wildfires plaguing Kern County. Valley air quality is unhealthy for everyone again today, and the Valley Air District recommends you remain indoors in filtered air conditioning as we get to the hazy upper 80s and low 90s here in the valley, up in the Kern River Valley and down in the Kern Desert.

Thankfully we are looking ahead to a weak low pressure system that's set to pass over southern California overnight, bringing fresh breezes that will work to clear out some of this smoke and haze. We'll even have a chance of showers by early tomorrow morning, mainly in the south mountains, with a drop to more seasonal temperatures tomorrow afternoon!

Wednesday and Thursday look to be transition days, with high passing clouds and fresh ocean air taking us back down to those more Fall-like 70s here in the valley.

As the flow aloft becomes southwesterly in advance of a deepening trough off the West Coast, we look to have a more promising chance of rain across Kern County on Friday! That is good news for those fires burning in the Sequoia National Forest, as they could be benefiting from measurable rain.

We're looking ahead then to clearing, calmer and cool weather for the weekend ahead. But the long range forecasts show yet another storm early next week trying to bring a big cool down and even another chance of rain!

