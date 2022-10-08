Hot and hazy in Bakersfield this Friday

Unhealthy air quality and warmer than average temperatures continue to torment Kern County as we get into the thick of spooky season.

Bakersfield dealt with a peak of 93° on Friday along with a hazy day, meaning it's been a rough day weather-wise in our area.

However, good news is just a few days away.

As you plan your weekend, you could stay in the area to enjoy CALM's Autumn Nights Festival or head to the coast.

Wherever your weekend activities take you, here's what you need to know.

It will be hot in Bakersfield until Sunday.

Bakersfield expects 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday.

That's when we'll see low pressure move in to cool us off next week, bringing a significant drop in temps to the 80s.

If you plan to head to the coast, the weather is looking much nicer, much sooner.

San Francisco saw a gorgeous day on Friday with a high of 70°.

Heading into Saturday, they can expect a high of 73°.

No matter where you end up this weekend, we will be seeing a serious cooldown next week, so stay hydrated and cool for a couple more days and we'll be in the clear for great conditions.