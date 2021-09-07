Hot and hazy weather continues for the rest of the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — While most people mark Labor Day as the end of Summer, it seems we forgot to tell the weather that...

A dominate area of high pressure over Nevada will continue our hundreds for most of Kern County. So after hitting 102 in Bakersfield yesterday, the 63rd day of 100s so far this year, we are looking to be the same today.

The valley Heat Advisory and the Desert Excessive Heat Warning will continues through at least tomorrow as this high pressure stays in control and moves over Utah. That means there's no relief from the bad air quality too, which is at 150 on the index today, technically in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, but just one point away from being unhealthy for everyone.

That high pressure is then sliding slowly toward the Four Corners region by the end of the week, so the circulation around the high could wrap some monsoonal moisture into Kern County Thursday into Friday. But as we establish all this hot and dry air, there will be high evaporation rates and our local desert and mountain communities will only see a 10-20% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to end the week.

This weekend the high pressure will weaken, allowing temperatures to slowly fall day by day to the upper 90s Saturday and then mid-90s Sunday. That's better but still above average, with dry stagnant weather continuing through early next week.

