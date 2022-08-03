Watch Now
Hot and muggy conditions continue Wednesday

23ABC
Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 08:58:56-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hot and muggy conditions are continuing for our forecast today, with dry conditions resuming in our afternoon hours.

Bakersfield's heatwave was extended to 23 days, making it our 8th longest on record.

We expect to continue this trend as today's high is expected to reach 100°.

Tuesday was a less active day as far as monsoonal moisture is concerned, with only one shower popping up in the vicinity of Walker Pass.

Showers and storms will be a little more widespread on Wednesday, with a few pop ups expected in Northeast Kern.

Moisture will become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday, and we'll keep a close eye on the radar through the weekend and into next week.

