Hot & hazy weather continues with smoke concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — High pressure is in control over Arizona, bringing another hot day ahead. So after two days of 100s over the weekend, today's 101 looks to create our seventh heatwave of the season.

Smoke and haze remains trapped in the region today. So it will be another hazy day across Kern County with highs in the 100s for the rest of the valley, Kern River Valley and Kern Desert again this afternoon.

A westerly flow will increase later today into tomorrow as a low pressure system pushes over the Pacific Northwest, which will work to push out some of the smoke but we need to wait and see how it develops, as smoke futurecasts show light to moderate coverage filling back in tomorrow.

A southeasterly flow Wednesday will draw in some monsoonal moisture from the desert, with a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms building in our local desert and mountain communities that afternoon into Thursday. In areas where thunderstorms form we'll have the threat of dry lightning potentially sparking new wildfires, so be on alert later this week.

Unfortunately there's no relief from the heat this week, as the long range forecast keeps the valley, Kern River Valley and Kern Desert in the 100s through the week, into the weekend, and even early next week as the kids are getting ready to head back to school.

Find me on social media to share your weather photos and storm reports!

www.Facebook.com/ElainaRusk.23ABC

www.Instagram.com/ElainaRusk

www.Twitter.com/Elaina23ABC