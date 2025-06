After a near average day Tuesday, temperatures will be climbing Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs in the Valley will be around 100°, and desert areas will be as hot as 110°.

Mountain areas will be near 90°.

The heat won't last, though!

Temperatures will drop on Friday, and be MUCH cooler by the weekend.

Saturday's highs will be in the low to mid 80s in the Valley, and as cool as the 70s in the Kern River Valley, and 60s in the mountains!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: