Hot temperatures, elevated fire danger Thursday

Gusty winds will combine with hot, dry air to increase fire danger.
Thursday will be a hot day across Kern.

Bakersfield will be right around 100° at the peak of the afternoon heat, and many desert areas will be in the triple digits as well.

In addition to the heat, winds will pick up by Thursday afternoon.

Gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour are expected in the Valley, with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour in eastern Kern.

The gusty winds and hot, dry air will lead to elevated fire danger across Kern.

Even stronger winds are expected in our desert areas Friday and Saturday, where a Wind advisory and High Winds Warning are in effect.

Peak gusts over 50 miles per hour are possible.

The wind comes as cooler air arrives in Kern.

By Friday Bakersfield will be down to about 90°, and the weekend looks even cooler, with highs of 82° and 87° for Saturday and Sunday!

