Bakersfield hit 102° on Wednesday, extending our heatwave to day 5.

We'll likely see day 6 on Thursday, with a forecast high of 101°.

The heatwave ends Friday, though!

Bakersfield drops to 94° for the 4th of July.

Temperatures will be even more comfortable in other parts of the county.

Delano will see a high right around 90°, as will Lake Isabella.

Mountain areas will see highs in the lower 80s!

