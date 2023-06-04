Hot weather hits the central valley this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It feels like Bakersfield is pre-heating this weekend as we gear up for serious summer heat.

Temps reached 91° in Bakersfield on Saturday with highs across the valley in the 90s.

The coast seems like the place you wanted to be if you were looking for cooler weather.

Along the coast, San Luis Obispo saw a high of 73° on Saturday, and further south, San Diego enjoyed a cool high of 69°.

If you don't have any travel plans this weekend, you can expect mostly 90s throughout Kern County on Sunday.

Pine Mountain Club will be the coolest in the county at 74° and our desert communities will be the hottest near triple digits in China Lake and Ridgecrest.

We can expect higher winds in the desert and calm gusts in the valley, but we are looking at some changes through next week.

Low pressure will move in on Monday, bringing slight rain chances and cooler temps through the beginning of the week.

We can expect highs to be in the 80s in the valley with cloudy skies.

Until then, cool off by the pool because hot weather is sticking around through Sunday.