Hot weather sticks around for one more day before cooler weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield continued to heat up on Sunday with a high of 99°.

While this weather is on track with average highs at this time of year, we're expecting to feel warmer than normal through Monday.

Monday in Bakersfield should reach 103°.

Across the county on Monday, highs in the mountains will reach the 80s and 90s, our deserts will see temps in the triple digits and the San Joaquin Valley will mostly see highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Wind gusts will stay calm in the valley with high winds in Mojave and Jawbone Canyon.

Air quality will fall in the moderate category.

A cooling trend will bring temps down to the mid 90s next week, and we could see a chance at light showers in Kern on Wednesday and Thursday.

We're tracking a 10% chance of rain in the valley and a 20% chance in the mountains on Wednesday.

Possible thunderstorms will last through Thursday before we clear up with sunny skies across Kern.

As always, stay cool and stay safe!