Hot weather warning as Kern County faces rising temperatures next week

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Thursday, Bakersfield temperatures hit up to 100°, with triple digits also recorded in mountain and desert areas across Kern County.

On Friday, Central California is set to experience even warmer weather, with the Valley reaching 105°F, mountain communities expecting highs of 101°F, and desert areas soaring to 110°F.

The Valley faces a high risk of grass fires due to recent afternoon thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada region.

An excessive heat watch begins Sunday for Mojave Desert slope communities, followed by another starting Monday for the rest of the Central Valley, including Bakersfield, lasting until Thursday morning.

Stay safe, stay informed, and overall hydrated.

