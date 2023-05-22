Hot weekend persists with storms in the east on Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Across California, this weekend saw more hot weather with temps in the 90s in the central valley.

Along the coast conditions were better in the 60s and 70s on Sunday.

Closer to home, it was another great day to lounge by the pool with a high of 93° in Bakersfield.

Conditions in the eastern regions of the county weren't as ideal with scattered showers and thunderstorms in our mountains and desert communities.

Lingering showers will continue through Monday for our eastern regions with the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood warning in areas surrounding Ridgecrest.

As a reminder, when thunder roars, go indoors and turn around, don't drown.

Low hanging clouds in the mountains bring dangers of a lightning strike.

Be sure to avoid trees, steer clear of water, and stay indoors for at least 30 minutes until the storm passes.

By the middle of the week, low pressure will move in and bring temps down to the 80s in the valley.

Our mountains will see a cooldown to the 60s and 70s by the end of the week.

Higher winds will be possible in our eastern regions as well with moderate air quality in Kern.