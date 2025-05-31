Hot weekend, showers & storms possible

Surprisingly, Bakersfield did not hit 100° Friday.

Afternoon highs stalled at 99°, keeping us just shy of the century mark.

That is unlikely for Saturday.

I've curved the forecast high in Bakersfield down a few degrees, but that still puts us at 103­°.

Desert areas will be in the triple digits as well, and the Kern River Valley will be close to 100°, too.

It's not just heat we're tracking for the weekend though.

Gusty winds are expected, especially in western Kern, and showers and thunderstorms are possible, too.

The best chances for rain will be south of Kern County, but isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out for both Saturday and Sunday.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the thermometer and the radar over the weekend!

