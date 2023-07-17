Hottest day of the year in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Sunday in Bakersfield turned out to be the hottest day of the year with temps jumping up to 110°, adding to a total of 9 days this year over 100° and the first 110° day of the year.

No real relief could be found across the county as our mountains, deserts and valley communities all saw highs above 100°.

If you were looking for real relief, the coast felt much better with highs in the 70s and 80s.

In spite of the cooler temps on the west coast, excessive heat warnings remain in effect over most of the state until late Monday night.

As our high pressure bubble moves to the east, another high pressure system builds off the coast, meaning we will stay above 105° this week in the valley.

With high pressure trapping pollutants in our air, we're expecting air quality in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

Winds will stay between 10-15 miles per hour near Bakersfield, increasing to 20-25 miles per hour in our mountains, and reaching up to 32 miles per hour in the desert.

The rest of the week brings no relief in sight.

Extreme heat continues to batter Kern County this week with highs above 100° in Lake Isabella and in the 90s for Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Remember to stay hydrated and stay cool, especially while we continue to deal with dangerous heat this week.