Hottest weather of the year incoming

Thursday was one of the hottest days of the year so far!

Bakersfield hit 91°, tying the previous hottest day of the year back on March 25th.

Both Friday and Saturday are expected to be hotter.

Bakersfield will jump up to 96° Friday, and has a good chance of hitting 100° by Saturday!

It's not just Bakersfield that's heating up either.

Desert areas will be near 100° Saturday, too, and even mountain towns will be in the 80s.

Be sure to stay cool and hydrated in the heat, especially since we haven't had much of a chance to acclimate to it this year.

Fortunately, hot temperatures don't last long.

Most spots cool off by about 10 degrees on Sunday, and another 10 on Monday.

By Tuesday highs in the Valley will be in the low to mid 70s, and mountain areas may not even hit 60°!

