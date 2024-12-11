Improvements to our weather are short-lived

Tuesday brought a dramatic change to our weather.

On Monday Bakersfield was foggy and very hazy, with a high of 54°.

Drier desert air moved in Tuesday, clearing our skies and taking our temperature all the way up to 66°.

Air quality dramatically improved, too, dropping from unhealthy to moderate.

Winds have shifted back to their typical northwest direction as of Tuesday evening, which means the dry air from earlier in the afternoon has been replaced.

Dew points are back in the 40s, which means areas of patchy dense fog will still be possible Tuesday night.

Wednesday's weather will be near average for this time of year, with Valley highs near 60° and clearing skies.

Another change to our weather comes on Thursday.

A cold front will bring scattered rain showers to Kern County, as well as some snow, mainly above 5,000'.

Rain totals look low though, between a trace and a tenth of an inch, and no significant snow is expected outside of the highest points in Kern.

