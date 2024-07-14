Increased risk of fire spread with probability of thunderstorms in parts of Kern

Saturday marked the 11th consecutive day of reaching 107° and above in Bakersfield. If the Valley reaches day 12 on Sunday, that will break a record previously set in 1933.

On the bright side, Bakersfield has a high of 104° on Sunday with temperatures slowly dropping closer to 100° towards the middle of next week.

Sunday’s highs climb up to 107° in the desert and as low as 90° in the mountains.

Saturday’s lows range mostly between the 60s and 70s.

An excessive heat warning affecting most of Kern expires Sunday morning. Additionally, there is a red flag warning in the Southern Sierra Nevada region that expires Sunday at 9 p.m., meaning any fires that develop in affected areas are more likely to spread rapidly.

This is due to a 20-30% chance of thunderstorms, closer to 15% towards Bakersfield. With low relative humidity, hot conditions, and wind gusts towards southern Sierra Nevada, there is a possibility of dry thunderstorms, which makes conditions for rapid fire spread more likely.

Some gusty winds are expected to pick up in the mountain and desert areas.

Sunday’s air quality is 150, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

