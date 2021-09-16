Increasing winds bring much better weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A trough of low pressure will take control of Central California today through Saturday, bringing westerly winds that work to "cool" us down to seasonal averages and push a lot of our bad air quality out of the valley. However Kern County, and especially California mountain communities, will continue to deal with smoke from major wildfires burning around the state.

So after a high of 96 degrees in Bakersfield yesterday, we're looking for a sunny and seasonal 92 today with an improvement to moderate valley air quality. Lake Isabella will be about the same, but with poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, while Tehachapi is looking for a high of 83 and Frazier Park expects to climb to 82 this afternoon, with widespread 90s in the Kern Desert today.

A stronger and cooler trough of low pressure will then move into the Pacific Northwest and Northern California Sunday, bringing much cooler Canadian air into Kern County! That means breezy-to-windy conditions and a drop below average to the mid-80s on Sunday and then the low 80s on Monday, temperatures we haven't seen since the middle of June. While we could see some high clouds out of this pattern, we're not expecting rain this far south. Unfortunately, any increase in winds over the area is a concern for Fire Weather conditions and how it will fan the flames of existing fires in our-drought ridden forests.

High pressure then quickly rebuilds from the Pacific on Tuesday, bringing us right back to those hot 90s by Wednesday, which is the first day of Fall on the calendar (due to the Autumnal Equinox). Wednesday is also the first day of the Kern County Fair! Tradition says we are typically hot for the fair, and that's no different this year.

