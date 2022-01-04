Increasing winds stir up fog chances

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Winds are picking up in our local mountain and desert communities today, making it feel significantly colder. Winds will gust to 55 miles per hour or faster through the mountain passes, over the peaks and down the desert slopes today. A wind advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. tomorrow morning.

This is all thanks to a system moving onshore to our north today, but we don't get any rain this far south. So enjoy watching the passing clouds with the cool breezes bringing another day of moderate valley air quality. Highs will be in the 50s today for the valley, Kern River Valley and Kern Desert with the upper 40s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park, with calmer weather and similar highs tomorrow.

High pressure building onshore Thursday gives us more stability, so that means a better chance of valley fog!

Another system looks to pass by to our north late Friday into Saturday, with more cool winds but no promising rain chances. Sunday should return to some nice sunny 60s!

