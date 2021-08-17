Increasing winds work to cool us down and clear us out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A trough moving onshore over the Pacific Northwest will work to pick up winds across Kern County today, bringing a cooling trend and slowly improving air quality as trapped smog and wildfire smoke gets cleared out by tomorrow.

So from 105 in Bakersfield yesterday we're improving slightly to 100 today and then have a remarkable drop to 91 tomorrow, just in time for the first day back to school for most districts. Of course the rest of the county is enjoying this "cooling" trend as well, with a forecast of 99 in Lake Isabella today and 90 tomorrow. In the south mountains, Tehachapi sees 90 today and 80 tomorrow while Frazier Park is looking for 88 today and 78 tomorrow.

Today's valley air quality slowly forecast is at 100 on the index, which is technically in the moderate range, but it's only a point away from being unhealthy for sensitive groups so take it easy outside. The National Weather Service says we'll have a brief period of elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon, especially over the passes and eastern slopes of the Kern County mountains due to low humidity and breezy conditions. For now it looks like our gusts are just shy of 45 miles per hour, which means we don't need a Wind Advisory and shouldn't have a big concern for blowing dust.

Thankfully this onshore flow continues for the rest of the work week into this weekend, so we should stay in the sunny and breezy low to mid-90s, which is all below average, through at least Sunday! The long range forecast will then rebuild high pressure early next week, sending us back to the 100s by Tuesday.

