It’s a mellow Monday in Bakersfield, with a high of 95°

Seasonally average temperatures expected within the Valley
23ABC Morning Weather July 28, 2025
Posted

Happy Monday!

Starting the week off strong with warm temperatures throughout most of Kern.

Some gusty winds are expected to pick up within the desert communities, but this is fairly typical.

Dry, warm conditions could raise some concerns for wildfires popping up, but there is no active Red Flag warning or any other advisories.

In the Valley, temperatures are expected to pick up into the upper-90s midweek.

MONDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS: 

Bakersfield:

High- 95°

Low- 70°

Delano:

High- 93°

Low- 63°

Arvin:

High- 96°

Low- 66°

Kernville:

High- 91°

Low- 62°

Lake Isabella:

High- 93°

Low- 66°

Wofford Heights:

High- 93°

Low- 63°

Mojave:

High- 96°

Low- 69°

California City:

High- 99°

Low- 63°

Ridgecrest:

High- 102°

Low- 68°

Tehachapi:

High- 83°

Low- 59°

Frazier Park:

High- 82°

Low- 55°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 76°

Low- 55°

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

07/28/2025

Sunny

96° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

07/29/2025

Sunny

98° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

07/30/2025

Sunny

98° / 69°

0%

Thursday

07/31/2025

Sunny

98° / 70°

0%

Friday

08/01/2025

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Saturday

08/02/2025

Sunny

98° / 69°

0%

Sunday

08/03/2025

Sunny

96° / 69°

0%

Monday

08/04/2025

Sunny

96° / 71°

0%