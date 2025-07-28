It’s a mellow Monday in Bakersfield, with a high of 95°

Happy Monday!

Starting the week off strong with warm temperatures throughout most of Kern.

Some gusty winds are expected to pick up within the desert communities, but this is fairly typical.

Dry, warm conditions could raise some concerns for wildfires popping up, but there is no active Red Flag warning or any other advisories.

In the Valley, temperatures are expected to pick up into the upper-90s midweek.

MONDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 95°

Low- 70°

Delano:

High- 93°

Low- 63°

Arvin:

High- 96°

Low- 66°

Kernville:

High- 91°

Low- 62°

Lake Isabella:

High- 93°

Low- 66°

Wofford Heights:

High- 93°

Low- 63°

Mojave:

High- 96°

Low- 69°

California City:

High- 99°

Low- 63°

Ridgecrest:

High- 102°

Low- 68°

Tehachapi:

High- 83°

Low- 59°

Frazier Park:

High- 82°

Low- 55°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 76°

Low- 55°

