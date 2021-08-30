It's another hot and hazy day ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — After a very hot and smoky weekend, it's another hot and hazy day today.

Expect highs in the 100s for the valley and Kern River Valley for another afternoon. The Kern Desert sees highs of 104 to 109, so the Excessive Heat Warning there continues until 8 p.m. tonight. In the south mountains, expect more low 90s in Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Valley air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups with wildfire smoke still trapped across the county.

A trough moving over the Pacific Northwest tomorrow will increase our onshore flow, meaning fresh westerly winds will return at last. That will work to "cool" us down and help clear us out throughout the day tomorrow, with better air quality and below average temperatures expected by Wednesday. So from 98 in tomorrow's forecast, Bakersfield is looking for 93 by Wednesday with continued breezy conditions. It could become windy at times through the mountain passes, which is of course concerning as crews continue battling the French Fire in the Kern River Valley.

Temperatures look to stay below average through the rest of the work week, and we're still watching for some subtropical moisture to move into Arizona Tuesday into Wednesday as what's left of Tropical Storm Nora gets pushed north. We have only a 10% chance to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms here in Kern County, so expect to see some clouds but we won't be seeing much action.

High pressure will begin building in the Pacific again this weekend, sending temperatures back to mid to upper 90s for a sunny and stable start to next week.

