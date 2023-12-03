It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas with another chilly day countywide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a brisk day in Bakersfield with temps reaching 62° on Saturday.

The cool day was to be expected as temps hit near normal averages.

Most of the county saw temps ranging in the 50s and 60s.

If you spent the day in Tehachapi for their second annual Hometown Christmas, it might have been a good idea to break out your warmest ugly Christmas sweater.

Temps the mountain community climbed to a chilly 50°.

If you preferred to travel out of Kern this weekend, you may have seen some rain in San Francisco or more comfortable weather in the 70s along the central coast.

Overnight back in Kern, visibility will be slightly reduced in places northwest of Bakersfield.

Foggy conditions in the area should clear uo as we get through Sunday morning.

As you continue to enjoy the first official weekend in the Christmas season, here's what you can expect on Sunday.

Bakersfield will hit 62° with northwestern areas expecting temps in the low 60s.

Our south mountain communities should fall to the 50s, but the Kern River Valley will see highs in the low 60s.

Our desert communities will join them in the same range.

Air quality is in the moderate category, and our highest wind gusts will come out of Lake Isabella, blowing upwards of 30 miles per hour at some times.

Warmer air moving in brings highs up by next week with conditions peaking in the 70s on Wednesday.



