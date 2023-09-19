It's feeling like fall in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — We're finally headed toward the tail end of summer, and temps are feeling better than normal for this time of year.

Typically, Bakersfield sees highs in the low 90s at this time, but we were spoiled with a 82° day.

Bakersfield isn't the only place enjoying a cooldown thanks to an upper level trough bringing cool air to the central valley.

Temps across the county in the past 24 hours have seen significant drops.

Some places in our mountain and desert communities fell close to 10° cooler compared to Sunday.

Monday brought highs up to the low 90s in China Lake and Ridgecrest, and kept it cool in place like Tehachapi with a high reaching 70°.

We can anticipate more nice weather as we get closer to the start of the Kern County fair as well.

The forecast high in Bakersfield for Tuesday is 85° with most of the valley floor hitting the mid 80s.

Pine Mountain Club awaits the chillest weather across the county with a high of 68° on Tuesday.

Across the mountains, temps will reach the 70s and 80s, and the deserts will see the warmest conditions countywide with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s.

The system responsible for this cooldown has helped to clear out our air, improving air quality to the moderate category.

Winds will stay breezy for most of the county with the highest gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

We only have to wait a few more days before the start of the Kern County Fair, and as you plan to enjoy day one festivities, expect great weather as well.

As always, enjoy the cool weather, and stay safe.

