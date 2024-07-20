It's getting hotter: Kern County faces severe heat warning for next week

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — On Friday, Bakersfield reached a high of 103°, with triple-digit temperatures also recorded in desert and mountain communities.

Starting Monday morning and lasting through Wednesday night, an excessive heat watch remains in effect, primarily impacting the Central Valley and Mojave Desert slope areas. These areas will have dangerously hot conditions where temperatures can exceed over 111°.

The Valley faces a high risk of grass fires due to thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada region. These thunderstorms can extend to areas in Kern County, such as the Kern River Valley.

The threat lies in thunder strikes, which can potentially ignite fires that spread even with light winds.

As temperatures continue to rise across the county, please stay informed about the weather, stay hydrated, and stay safe.

