It's going to be a cool Mother's Day here in the valley

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Temperatures are cooling down across the county. Today we are 5-10 degrees cooler than we were this time yesterday . In addition to the cool temperatures winds are picking up across the valley.

A Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the remainder of the Kern Mountains and desert until 9 AM, we can expect to see gusts up to 55 mph. The Mojave desert can also expect a high wind warning to go into effect at 1AM tonight until 9AM Monday morning. The desert community may see gusts up 75mph.

As for Mother's Day its shaping up to a sunny day ahead with mild temperatures. In Bakersfield there will be a high of 70 while in the mountain communities of Lake Isabella Tehachapi and Frazier Park we can expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Here in Bakersfield we will be in the 60s by Monday and temperatures don't rise to the 70s until Thursday. After Thursday temperatures will continue to trend up until we jump into the 90s Saturday.

The mountain communities also have a cooler week ahead with breezy conditions expected Monday through Wednesday.

Our air quality is moderate today and that is expected to continue into Mother's Day. On Wednesday we have a 10% chance of rain in Lake Isabella and Tehachapi but the rest of the county can expect dry conditions for the week.