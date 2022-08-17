It's going to be a warm start to the new school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kids waking up this morning will feel the heat early on.

Today's temperatures are ranging from mid- to upper-80s for the start of their day. Throughout the morning, most Kern areas will warm up to 90s and 100s while at school.

Our air quality has also taken a turn for the worse. The Valley Air Control District reporting our AQI is 136 today.

Scattered showers made their way through Bakersfield and parts of McFarland and Delano this morning. However, as fast as they moved in this morning, they're quickly moving out. Expect a clear and dry day ahead for most communities expect a few spots in Lake Isabella.

Highs on Wednesday will hit between 101 to 106. The rest of this week, triple-digit heat will linger but next week we're hoping to see a small dip in temperatures.