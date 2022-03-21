It's heating up here in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — As low pressure moves away from the area tonight a strong ridge of high pressure will develop over the West Coast bringing with it a major warming trend.

We can expect to see temperatures in the 80s by Tuesday and the high 80s by Wednesday. These temperatures are above average for this time of year and it may feel more like summer than spring.

While winds will remain calm here in Bakersfield our mountain community can expect wind gusts into Monday.

Our mountain communities can also expect to see a dramatic shift in weather from this weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

The ridge of high pressure is expected to remain over California through next weekend making for a warm weekend ahead.

It may be time to pull out your summer wardrobe Kern County.