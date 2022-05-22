Its heating up Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The National Weather Service predicts that we have a 30-55% chance of reaching triple digit temperatures by Wednesday.

Today's temperature were near seasonal but we can expect them to increase as we approach Sunday and jump up to the 90s by Monday. Throughout the week we'll be 6-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Our mountain communities of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park can expect their warmest day on Wednesday with Lake Isabella at 96, Tehachapi at 86 and Frazier Park at 85.

Thanks to an upper level trough on Friday we will see a decrease in temperatures just in time for Memorial Day weekend, we are not expecting to see triple digit temps this weekend as we did last year but we may an increase in winds.

Nonetheless Kern County get ready because the heat is on the way.