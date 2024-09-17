It’s starting to feel more like Fall in Kern with cooler temperatures

Temperatures are finally starting to feel more like Fall!

On Monday, Bakersfield reached a high of 76°, which is just above the record coolest high for this time of the year of 74°, which was set in 1959. The valley hasn’t had high temperatures in the mid-70s since May.

Monday nights lows mostly range between the 40s and 50s countywide, possibly even cooler towards Frazier Park.

A wind advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning, impacting the Kern desert regions. Sustained winds are expected to be between 15-30 mph; however, gusts could pick up to 50 mph. Use extra precaution if you plan on driving in these areas.

Cooler temperatures are expected to continue over the week, with Tuesday’s highs reaching up to 83° in the desert and as low as 63° in the mountains. The Valley has a high of 78°, while the Kern River Valley is just a bit cooler at 74°.

These cool temperatures last as the Kern County Fair kicks off on Wednesday, but light showers are possible as we head towards midweek.

The cooling trend continues until a small warm up picks up over the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

