Kern County dense fog advisory in effect Friday morning for mountain communities

Friday is off to a foggy start for some Kern County communities.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in place early Friday morning, mainly impacting mountain areas, including Lake Isabella, Tehachapi, and Keene. Drivers traveling along California State Route 58 in those areas are urged to use caution, as visibility may be reduced at times. The fog is expected to lift between 9 and 10 a.m.

Aside from the foggy morning, Friday is shaping up to be a pleasant start to the weekend. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with mild temperatures across the region.

Highs are expected to reach around 74 degrees in the valley, near 77 degrees in the Kern River Valley, about 70 degrees in the southern mountain areas, and close to 80 degrees in the desert communities

Winds will remain relatively calm in the valley and desert areas. However, mountain locations could see breezy conditions, with gusts ranging from 15 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm. Valley highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Saturday.

By Monday, a weak weather system is forecast to move through the region, bringing a slight chance of light, spotty showers. While significant rainfall is not expected at this time, we’ll continue to monitor the system and provide updates as the new week approaches.

