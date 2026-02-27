Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Kern County dense fog advisory in effect Friday morning for mountain communities

A Dense Fog Advisory is impacting Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Keene Friday morning. Fog lifts by 9-10 a.m., with mild temps and partly cloudy skies expected through the weekend.
Kern County dense fog advisory in effect Friday morning for mountain communities
Posted

Friday is off to a foggy start for some Kern County communities.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in place early Friday morning, mainly impacting mountain areas, including Lake Isabella, Tehachapi, and Keene. Drivers traveling along California State Route 58 in those areas are urged to use caution, as visibility may be reduced at times. The fog is expected to lift between 9 and 10 a.m.

Aside from the foggy morning, Friday is shaping up to be a pleasant start to the weekend. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, with mild temperatures across the region.

Highs are expected to reach around 74 degrees in the valley, near 77 degrees in the Kern River Valley, about 70 degrees in the southern mountain areas, and close to 80 degrees in the desert communities

Winds will remain relatively calm in the valley and desert areas. However, mountain locations could see breezy conditions, with gusts ranging from 15 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm. Valley highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Saturday.

By Monday, a weak weather system is forecast to move through the region, bringing a slight chance of light, spotty showers. While significant rainfall is not expected at this time, we’ll continue to monitor the system and provide updates as the new week approaches.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

02/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 56°

2%

Saturday

02/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 56°

6%

Sunday

03/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

79° / 52°

7%

Monday

03/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 49°

18%

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Sunny

72° / 49°

7%

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 49°

6%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 46°

16%

Friday

03/06/2026

Sunny

72° / 47°

3%