Kern County expects the hottest weekend of the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield has been bracing for the hottest weekend of the year with triple digit heat once again hitting Kern.

A high pressure system has built nearly right on top of us, bringing Saturdays high to 105°.

Sunday is expected to get even hotter with a high over 110° for the first time this year.

We're forecasting a high of 113° in Bakersfield on Sunday with the rest of the county expecting brutal heat to hit their areas as well.

China Lake and Ridgecrest will be the hottest of all of Kern reaching 116° on Sunday.

Even our mountains will be unusually hot with highs above 100° which is extremely rare for our highest elevations.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect through Monday across all of Kern County with a heat advisory in the Lake Isabella area.

Winds will stay mostly calm across the county with highest winds reaching 35 miles per hour with poor air quality.

Limit your time outdoors as much as possible if you can; otherwise, stay cool and stay hydrated.