Kern County seeing cooler temperatures and windy conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cooler temperatures are gracing our county for the start of this week.

Bakersfield has gone from highs in the 90s to highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The upper level trough that's supplying us with cooler air will continue to influence our weather, which means below average highs and breezy winds through Wednesday.

Highs in Bakersfield will top out in the mid to upper 60s, with our mountain communities seeing frosty mornings and highs in the 50s.

We're also tracking some cold overnight lows, with areas above 3,500 feet falling near to even below freezing!

Mountain communities may need to cover up any sensitive plants tonight.

Temperatures are going to be climbing again, though.

Highs by the weekend will be around 90 in the Valley.