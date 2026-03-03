Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kern County sees mild, spring-like weather Tuesday before gusty winds arrive midweek

Valley highs near 69 degrees Tuesday, but mountain and desert areas could see gusts up to 48 mph by midday Wednesday in Mojave.
Tuesday is bringing mild, spring-like weather to Kern County, with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures expected throughout the day.

Highs in the valley are forecast to reach 69 degrees. In the southern mountains, including areas near Frazier Park, temperatures will top out around 61 degrees. The northern mountains near Kernville are expected to see highs near 71 degrees, while desert communities such as Ridgecrest could warm up to 74 degrees.

Winds will remain relatively calm on Tuesday, but are expected to pick up on Wednesday. Mountain and desert areas will see gusty conditions, with winds potentially reaching up to 48 mph by mid-day in Mojave.

Mild temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week, with even warmer conditions arriving just in time for the weekend.

We’ll continue tracking the latest forecast and bring you updates here at 23ABC.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 48°

2%

Wednesday

03/04/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

67° / 43°

7%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

4%

Friday

03/06/2026

Sunny

68° / 45°

4%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Sunny

74° / 47°

1%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Sunny

80° / 51°

1%

Monday

03/09/2026

Mostly Sunny

80° / 52°

9%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Mostly Sunny

73° / 49°

4%