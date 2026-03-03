Kern County sees mild, spring-like weather Tuesday before gusty winds arrive midweek

Tuesday is bringing mild, spring-like weather to Kern County, with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures expected throughout the day.

Highs in the valley are forecast to reach 69 degrees. In the southern mountains, including areas near Frazier Park, temperatures will top out around 61 degrees. The northern mountains near Kernville are expected to see highs near 71 degrees, while desert communities such as Ridgecrest could warm up to 74 degrees.

Winds will remain relatively calm on Tuesday, but are expected to pick up on Wednesday. Mountain and desert areas will see gusty conditions, with winds potentially reaching up to 48 mph by mid-day in Mojave.

Mild temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week, with even warmer conditions arriving just in time for the weekend.

We’ll continue tracking the latest forecast and bring you updates here at 23ABC.

