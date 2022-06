BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We are finally near the tail-end of this heat wave. Starting Thursday, temperatures will dip below 100.

A low-pressure system from the north is going to make it's way down over the weekend. By Sunday we will see below-average temperatures return.

For the 4th of July holiday, expect temperatures to range between 70 to 80 degrees across Kern. With clear skies, it should be a lovely evening to enjoy some fireworks.