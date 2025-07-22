Last full week of July brings a slight cool down

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our prolonged stretch of below-average temperatures really kicks off today.

A low pressure system that's taking up residency off the coast of California this week allows for cooler ocean air to push into the Golden State. The bottom line? Temperatures will be cooler than what we're used to in late July.

Bakersfield hovers around 90 degrees for the next several days, and overnight lows drop into the mid-60s. KRV towns will be in the 80s this week, and mountain neighborhoods will be beautiful in the 70s. Desert neighborhoods even drop out of triple digits, with 90s expected across desert towns this week.

The one caveat to this marginal cool down is it's also bringing a breeze. Mountain and desert neighborhoods will still experience winds gusting between 25 to 30 mph as the cool air arrives.

