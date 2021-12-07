Light rain expected this morning

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Light rains are expected this morning across the valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that an organized storm system will bring widespread rain across the area Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Although cool, our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern County which means no burning for all.

Temperatures are cooler throughout the week in the 50s and lower 60s ,Bakersfield will see a high of 61 today.

The south mountains of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park are experiencing much cooler temperatures in the lower 40s towards the end of the week.

Tomorrow we climb to 63 in Bakersfield but expect temperatures in the 50s throughout the rest of the week.

