Rain is in the forecast once again.

This round will be much lighter than our last round though.

Bakersfield picked up 0.35" on Christmas Eve, this next round of rain will give us a few hundredths of an inch at most.

Light rain and drizzle is expected to move in late tonight, and last no later than lunch time tomorrow.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day, and temperatures will be near average for this time of year.

