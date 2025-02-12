Light rain overnight, heavier rain Thursday

Two rounds of rain and snow are on the way!

The first arrives in Kern late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Only light rain is expected from the first wave, with totals less than a tenth of an inch.

It will be cold enough overnight for snow at pass level, though.

It doesn't look like a lot of snow, an inch or less, but it could still slow things down early Wednesday morning.

Lingering light showers are possible through the day Wednesday.

The second round of rain then arrives in Kern Wednesday night.

The rain will be light at first, but will pick up by Thursday morning.

The heaviest band of rain is expected to move through Kern Thursday afternoon.

Lingering on and off showers and the occasional weak thunderstorm will be possible through Thursday night and into Friday.

Rain totals will be much higher with the second round of rain.

All of Kern should pick up at least 0.50" of rain, with foothill and mountain areas likely to pick up over 1".

Totals over 2" are possible in the Kern River Valley, where a Flood Watch has been issued.

Minor flooding of low lying areas and rock slides will be possible.

The second storm system will be quite a bit warmer, which means no snow is expected over the passes, but areas above 5,500' will likely see accumulating snow.

