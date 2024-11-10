Watch Now
Low-70s for Veterans Day in Bakersfield, followed by cooler temperatures

This weekend in Kern is slightly warmer than we typically see this time of year, but that should drop later in the week.
Bakersfield reached as high as 73° and as low as 43° on Saturday.

Similar temperatures are expected on Sunday.

Sunday’s highs in Kern can reach as high as 76° in the Kern River Valley and as low as 66° in the mountains. Both the Valley and the Desert have a high of 75°.

Veterans Day on Monday should be relatively cool, with a high in the low-70s for Bakersfield.

Winds will be slightly breezy with few gusts over the weekend, but that will likely pick up Monday afternoon as a low pressure system pushes in. Temperatures will drop by Tuesday, with a 20%-40% chance of 0.10” or more of rain in Kern between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

There is a 30%-45% probability of 2” of snow above 7,000ft. near Yosemite, but this is less likely further south in the Sierra Nevada

Air quality is moderate in Kern and no burning unless registered.

