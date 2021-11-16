Low clouds act like fog with drizzle this morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A system passing to our north is bringing some clouds through the region, so it's foggy again this morning with some drizzle! But we don't have organized rain and those clouds will be breaking apart mid-day into the afternoon hours.

That will leave us with improving air quality back to the moderate range but there is still no wood burning permitted unless you have a registered device. Afternoon highs will be seasonal with a bit of a breeze, so enjoy a high of 67 in Bakersfield today with mid- to upper-60 for the rest of the valley and the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. The Kern River Valley is once again a bit warmer, with highs in the low 70s while the Kern Desert enjoys the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

High pressure building onshore tomorrow into Thursday will provide more stability and a slight warming trend, with chance of fog each morning though it doesn't look as dense as Monday's development! So enjoy a high of 69 tomorrow with a climb to 71 on Thursday. That's great news for the 23ABC Bakersfield Baby Shower!

Another system will take aim at California by the end of the week with cooling on Saturday back to those low 60s yet again, but there's still no rain in the extended forecast.

