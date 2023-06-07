Low pressure storm system dropping heavy rainfall in Bakersfield Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakersfield has seen the calm before the storm on Tuesday with cooler temps and no activity on the radar Tuesday afternoon.

As we continue into the evening, Bakersfield can expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the area beginning at 10 p.m. and picking up around midnight.

Our mountain communities and northeast desert communities will see heavy rainfall and storms from midnight until Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday we can expect to dry up with rain totals adding up to three quarters of an inch of rain in the valley.

Our mountains and deserts will see less rain, totaling to about a third of an inch of rain.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 miles per hour to the east, improving air quality to the good category.

This low pressure storm system continues to bring cooler than average temps to Kern.

Bakersfield reached a high of 78° on Tuesday.

The rest of northwest Kern saw highs in the 70s, and our mountains reached highs in the 60s and 70s.

Heading into Wednesday, below average temps persist with Bakersfield expecting a high of 80°.

Moving east in the county, even cooler weather can be expected with highs in our north mountain in the 70s on Wednesday, and highs in the south mountains in the 60s.

As a reminder, due to the threat of widespread thunderstorms, if you hear thunder you're close enough to be struck by lighting, so avoid open areas, trees and light poles.