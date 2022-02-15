Low-pressure system bringing winds and unseasonably cool temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you were getting used to those unseasonably warm temperatures last week, say goodbye to that. Today a low-pressure system is cooling down the valley, dropping temperatures this afternoon sixteen to eighteen degrees cooler than yesterday.

A storm system will move southward over Eastern California today into tonight, resulting in strong, gusty winds, much cooler weather, and relatively light mountain precipitation.

There is a chance of light rain is the Sierra Nevada foothills today into tonight. There is a slight chance of rain in the eastern and southern portions of the San Joaquin Valley today into tonight. Snow levels will fall to around 4,000 feet this morning. Snow amounts in the Sierra Nevada should be an inch or less from 4,000 feet to 5,000 feet, one to three inches from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet, and three to six inches above 6,000 feet.

As far as winds are concerned, we expect breezy conditions throughout Kern County, but the strongest winds, gusts up to 50 miles per hour, will be in the desert where a Wind Advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Blowing dust may reduce visibilities in some locations, causing difficult travel. There may be an inch or less of snow along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass and along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass this afternoon. Travel delays are possible.